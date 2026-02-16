Credit Industriel ET Commercial Sells 40,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Credit Industriel ET Commercial decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after buying an additional 22,308,046 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $97,951,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $77,896,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,916,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

