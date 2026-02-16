denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $374.61 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $380.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More.

Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FedEx detailed multi‑year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high‑margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash‑flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More.

FedEx detailed multi‑year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high‑margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash‑flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income‑oriented investors. Read More.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income‑oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer‑term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer‑term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long‑term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More.

Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long‑term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short‑term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More.

A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short‑term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near‑term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More.

Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near‑term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Evercore raised its target to $364 — still below the current price — reflecting at least one analyst’s more conservative near‑term view and adding a counterpoint to the broad upgrade trend. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $412.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

