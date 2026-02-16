Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Rises By 63.8%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,046 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 53,758 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,435,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,905,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,573,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,368,000 after buying an additional 145,916 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,580,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 965,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after buying an additional 113,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 675,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

