Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Rises By 63.8%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,046 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 53,758 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
