denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes $529,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

