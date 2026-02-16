Short Interest in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Expands By 63.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,710 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 30,395 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEXI opened at $36.74 on Monday. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF ( NASDAQ:LEXI Free Report ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,602 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up 39.4% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC owned about 74.14% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $91,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.

