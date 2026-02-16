Short Interest in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Expands By 63.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,710 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 30,395 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LEXI opened at $36.74 on Monday. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 94.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.55%.
The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.
