Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Lessened by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130,030 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.9% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

