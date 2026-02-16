Ballast Inc. Sells 9,353 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 90.6% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%
QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.02.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI and chip optimism supports QQQ because the ETF has heavy exposure to large-cap tech and semiconductor names that benefit from AI demand. This bullish view can sustain inflows into the fund. Believe It: Chip Stocks Aren’t as Expensive as Investors Think
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing historical performance around Nasdaq highs suggests long-term buyers may still favor QQQ, supporting continued demand for the ETF. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Market updates showing QQQ strength in pre-market trading add short-term momentum and can attract technical buyers. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest entries show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is unlikely to meaningfully affect QQQ flows or sentiment. (Days-to-cover reported as 0.0 based on average volume.)
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-driven tech bubble and which names could fail introduce downside risk to richly valued large-cap tech holdings in QQQ; such narratives can trigger profit-taking or rotation. AI Bubble, Tech Funeral? Who Will Fail And Who Will Double Down?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines (hawkish NFP / stronger jobs) can lift yields and pressure growth/large-cap tech relative to cyclicals, creating a downside catalyst for QQQ in the near term. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market warning pieces and technical/cycle caution (e.g., “market overdue for sharp correction”) increase tail-risk and could prompt de-risking out of QQQ if sentiment deteriorates. 3 Warning Signs The Stock Market Is Overdue For A Sharp Correction
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
