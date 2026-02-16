Ballast Inc. Sells 9,353 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 90.6% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.02.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Invesco QQQ News

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.