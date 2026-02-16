John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (NYSEARCA:JDVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (NYSEARCA:JDVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,750 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 10,226 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA JDVI opened at $39.08 on Monday. John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000.

The John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (JDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to undervalued large- and mid-cap equities issued outside the US. JDVI was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

