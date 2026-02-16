Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,643 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 13,860 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,867,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

