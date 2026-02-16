iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,585 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 29,355 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

