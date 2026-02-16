denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $531,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,457,274,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,466,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,534,000 after buying an additional 221,431 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49,898.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,744,000 after buying an additional 169,155 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,192 shares of company stock worth $20,341,145. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $623.00 price target (down previously from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $702.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $715.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

