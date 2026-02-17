Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Raised by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average of $276.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.