Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,300,550 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 12,937,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.3 days.

Nel ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) is a Norwegian company specializing in hydrogen production and distribution solutions. The company develops and manufactures water electrolysers and hydrogen fueling stations designed to enable a scalable hydrogen infrastructure for industrial, energy and mobility applications. With a focus on green hydrogen, Nel ASA supports the transition to cleaner energy by providing technology that produces hydrogen through electrolysis powered by renewable electricity.

Nel’s product portfolio includes both alkaline and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, catering to a variety of capacity and purity requirements.

Further Reading

