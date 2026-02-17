Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 110.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 4,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud reported a 48% year‑over‑year revenue surge, highlighting strong enterprise demand and accelerating monetization of AI — a major fundamental tailwind for long‑term revenue growth. Google (GOOGL) Cloud Revenue Just Surged 48% And May Have Delivered Knockout Blow To OpenAI
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — a recent note set a $348 price target for Google, signaling analyst confidence that the pullback could be temporary and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Analysts Set $348 Target for Google After February Dip
- Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating, adding institutional endorsement to the view that Alphabet’s AI and cloud investments justify a buy‑and‑hold stance. Alphabet C: DZ Bank Reiterates Its ‘Buy’ Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat frames the recent share pullback as a potential buying opportunity: fundamentals (ad/search strength, cloud momentum, Gemini user growth) remain intact, but technical/support levels near $300–$280 will be watched for confirmation. Alphabet’s Pullback: A Second Chance for Long-Term Investors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet leadership (CEO Sundar Pichai) is scheduled to attend a major AI summit in India alongside other industry CEOs — visibility at the event supports long‑term strategic positioning but is unlikely to move near‑term stock direction by itself. Huang and Pichai among tech CEOs heading to India for major AI summit in a key market
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in February is noisy/ambiguous (reported as zero/inconsistent), so there’s no clear sign that a significant short‑squeeze dynamic is influencing today’s move.
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. officials announced tougher online‑safety rules aimed at protecting children that could increase compliance costs and constrain how chatbots and AI products are deployed in Europe — a regulatory risk for AI product rollout and monetization. AI chatbot firms face stricter regulation in online safety laws protecting children in the UK
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive product launches (e.g., Claude Cowork) have been cited in some coverage as a short‑term headwind for sentiment, dragging shares as investors assess market share and monetization risks for Gemini vs. rival models. 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Investors Are Buying on the Dip
Alphabet stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.31.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
