Clear Investment Research LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $684.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $690.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

