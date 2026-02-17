Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

