Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 14,481 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

