The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.1364.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BA opened at $242.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

