Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average is $276.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

