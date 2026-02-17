Fox Financial Inc Sells 842 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fox Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 15.5% of Fox Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fox Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $617.86 and its 200-day moving average is $604.28. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

