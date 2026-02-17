Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.21.

Visa Trading Down 3.1%

Visa stock opened at $314.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

