Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

