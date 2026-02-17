Cardano Risk Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $185,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,040.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.