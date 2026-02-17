Cardano Risk Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $185,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a roughly $1 billion AI investment aimed at accelerating drug discovery and strengthening its pipeline beyond GLP‑1 drugs; analysts and retail investors view this as a structural growth lever that supports longer‑term revenue diversification and investor enthusiasm following the Q4 beat. Why Eli Lilly’s $1 Billion AI Bet Could Reshape Drug Discovery
- Positive Sentiment: Topline results from the Phase 3 LIBRETTO‑432 trial show Retevmo (selpercatinib) delivered a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event‑free survival as adjuvant therapy in early‑stage RET fusion‑positive NSCLC — a clear clinical win that expands Lilly’s oncology franchise and increases future revenue/pipeline value. Lilly’s Retevmo (selpercatinib) delivers substantial event-free survival benefit
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly has built about $1.5 billion of inventory of a weight‑loss pill ahead of a planned global launch this summer, signaling commercial readiness and management’s expectation of strong demand that could accelerate near‑term revenue growth. Eli Lilly (LLY) Builds $1.5 Billion Inventory of Weight-Loss Pill
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Lilly’s strategic moves beyond GLP‑1s — including RNA cancer programs, AI‑enabled discovery and obesity R&D — which reduce single‑product risk and support a multi‑pillar growth narrative. Eli Lilly Expands Beyond GLP-1 With RNA Cancer AI And Obesity Bets
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly will participate in TD Cowen’s Health Care Conference on March 2 (CFO Lucas Montarce to speak); investors will watch for management commentary and any updated guidance or details on commercialization plans. Lilly to participate in TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
