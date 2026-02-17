Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of COF opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.