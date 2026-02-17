Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.23.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HD opened at $391.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

