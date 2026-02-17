Guerra Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Guerra Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.64.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

