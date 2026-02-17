Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $140.59

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.5882.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 15,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 169,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $156.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

