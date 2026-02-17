Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 379,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $180.24 and a one year high of $329.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

