Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

