Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technicals make a bullish case — market commentators note Amazon is deeply oversold (multi-year low RSI) and several analysts have reiterated buy ratings, arguing upside is large if the stock stabilizes. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: prominent funds (including Soros Fund Management, Baupost and others) have reportedly increased AMZN stakes recently, a vote of confidence from large investors that can support the stock. Soros Fund Management boosts Amazon.com stake by 133,385 shares
- Positive Sentiment: Options income opportunity: one-month put options at strikes 10–15% below current levels show attractive yields, which can entice value buyers and create a floor for downside. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon moving into AI-content marketplaces — partnering with publishers to sell content to AI firms could open new advertising/content revenue but timing and monetization remain uncertain. Tech Giants Look to Bridge AI and Publishing Worlds
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-lived service disruptions — a Cloudflare incident affected X and some AWS customers; these operational blips can spur headlines but haven’t signaled broad, lasting AWS weakness. Cloudflare Reports Issues as X and Amazon Web Services Are Disrupted
- Negative Sentiment: Massive AI spending and capex worries — reports that Amazon plans up to $200B in AI-related spending have spooked investors who fear near-term profit pressure and a hit to key metrics, driving much of the recent selloff. Amazon Spends $200 Billion on AI Amid Cloud Competition
- Negative Sentiment: PR backlash: Amazon’s Ring faced consumer revulsion over a Super Bowl ad depicting AI surveillance, creating short-term brand/PR risk that may amplify negative sentiment. Amazon’s Ring decides maybe partnering with a police surveillance firm is a bad idea after wide revulsion at Super Bowl ad
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side caution: at least one research shop recently trimmed its price target, reflecting uncertainty about how the spending cycle will affect near-term returns. New Street Research Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $285.00
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
