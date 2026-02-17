Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain highly bullish ahead of Q4 earnings, arguing catalysts (GTC developer conference, product updates) and institutional accumulation could drive further gains. NVIDIA Analysts Say Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings, With Conviction
- Positive Sentiment: Third-party partners expanding ties with NVIDIA’s ecosystem (e.g., CoreWeave) signal stronger end-market adoption of NVIDIA GPUs and services. Analysts Reaffirm Buy on CoreWeave (CRWV) Following Expanded NVIDIA Partnership and Growth Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Major funds and hedge managers have been adding to NVDA or increasing exposure (recent filings and buys reported), which supports demand and provides a bid under the stock. Maverick Capital Boosts Nvidia Stake, Buying 843,025 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces rank NVDA among top AI investments and compare it favorably to peers (Broadcom, AMD) — useful context but not immediate stock-moving news. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: Which AI Chip Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor guides and “best stocks” lists continue to feature NVDA due to long-term AI secular tailwinds; these boost sentiment but are lower-impact near-term. The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns about big-tech capex slowing or not meeting expectations are resurfacing; analysts warn this could dent demand for AI infrastructure and pressure revenues if spending pulls back. Nvidia May Be At Risk As Big Tech Capex Concerns Mount
- Negative Sentiment: Company-level noise: CEO Jensen Huang has pulled out of the India AI summit, a ticketed event where visibility and customer/partner meetings could have mattered—investors may read this as a short-term negative signal. Nvidia CEO Pulls Out Of AI Event
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling reported in recent months is weighing on sentiment; visible insider exits can amplify profit-taking after NVDA’s big run. NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Opinions on AI Chip Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/competitive risk: analysts and commentators flag accelerating Chinese AI capabilities and geopolitical shifts that could pressure long-term pricing power and market share. China’s tech shock threatens the U.S. AI monopoly and is ‘just getting started’
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.
NVIDIA stock opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
