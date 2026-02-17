Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

