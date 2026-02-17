Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 35,221 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after buying an additional 993,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,488,000 after buying an additional 791,376 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,744,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,092 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.