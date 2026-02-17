Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lowered by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technicals make a bullish case — market commentators note Amazon is deeply oversold (multi-year low RSI) and several analysts have reiterated buy ratings, arguing upside is large if the stock stabilizes. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: prominent funds (including Soros Fund Management, Baupost and others) have reportedly increased AMZN stakes recently, a vote of confidence from large investors that can support the stock. Soros Fund Management boosts Amazon.com stake by 133,385 shares
- Positive Sentiment: Options income opportunity: one-month put options at strikes 10–15% below current levels show attractive yields, which can entice value buyers and create a floor for downside. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon moving into AI-content marketplaces — partnering with publishers to sell content to AI firms could open new advertising/content revenue but timing and monetization remain uncertain. Tech Giants Look to Bridge AI and Publishing Worlds
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-lived service disruptions — a Cloudflare incident affected X and some AWS customers; these operational blips can spur headlines but haven’t signaled broad, lasting AWS weakness. Cloudflare Reports Issues as X and Amazon Web Services Are Disrupted
- Negative Sentiment: Massive AI spending and capex worries — reports that Amazon plans up to $200B in AI-related spending have spooked investors who fear near-term profit pressure and a hit to key metrics, driving much of the recent selloff. Amazon Spends $200 Billion on AI Amid Cloud Competition
- Negative Sentiment: PR backlash: Amazon’s Ring faced consumer revulsion over a Super Bowl ad depicting AI surveillance, creating short-term brand/PR risk that may amplify negative sentiment. Amazon’s Ring decides maybe partnering with a police surveillance firm is a bad idea after wide revulsion at Super Bowl ad
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side caution: at least one research shop recently trimmed its price target, reflecting uncertainty about how the spending cycle will affect near-term returns. New Street Research Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $285.00
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
