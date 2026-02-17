Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,131 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,790 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

