Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 778,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.