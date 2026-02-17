NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

