Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 157,023 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,738,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 157,023 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $510,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.