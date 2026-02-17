NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.38. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

