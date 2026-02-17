Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 17.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain highly bullish ahead of Q4 earnings, arguing catalysts (GTC developer conference, product updates) and institutional accumulation could drive further gains. NVIDIA Analysts Say Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings, With Conviction
- Positive Sentiment: Third-party partners expanding ties with NVIDIA’s ecosystem (e.g., CoreWeave) signal stronger end-market adoption of NVIDIA GPUs and services. Analysts Reaffirm Buy on CoreWeave (CRWV) Following Expanded NVIDIA Partnership and Growth Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Major funds and hedge managers have been adding to NVDA or increasing exposure (recent filings and buys reported), which supports demand and provides a bid under the stock. Maverick Capital Boosts Nvidia Stake, Buying 843,025 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces rank NVDA among top AI investments and compare it favorably to peers (Broadcom, AMD) — useful context but not immediate stock-moving news. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: Which AI Chip Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor guides and “best stocks” lists continue to feature NVDA due to long-term AI secular tailwinds; these boost sentiment but are lower-impact near-term. The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns about big-tech capex slowing or not meeting expectations are resurfacing; analysts warn this could dent demand for AI infrastructure and pressure revenues if spending pulls back. Nvidia May Be At Risk As Big Tech Capex Concerns Mount
- Negative Sentiment: Company-level noise: CEO Jensen Huang has pulled out of the India AI summit, a ticketed event where visibility and customer/partner meetings could have mattered—investors may read this as a short-term negative signal. Nvidia CEO Pulls Out Of AI Event
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling reported in recent months is weighing on sentiment; visible insider exits can amplify profit-taking after NVDA’s big run. NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Opinions on AI Chip Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/competitive risk: analysts and commentators flag accelerating Chinese AI capabilities and geopolitical shifts that could pressure long-term pricing power and market share. China’s tech shock threatens the U.S. AI monopoly and is ‘just getting started’
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.