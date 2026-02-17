Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 17.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

