James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

