Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $667.00 to $588.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.95.

Microsoft stock opened at $401.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

