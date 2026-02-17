Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 4,466 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance raised their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

