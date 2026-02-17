Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $279.65 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 304,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $279,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

More Amazon.com News

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

