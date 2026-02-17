Parthenon LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $183.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.