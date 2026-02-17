AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $29.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.9348.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.4%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.