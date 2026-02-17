Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 8,665 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Colrain Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $3,896,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.