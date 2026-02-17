O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

ORLY stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

