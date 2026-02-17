Brokerages Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) PT at $14.52

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.5167.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BV. Weiss Ratings cut BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $385,200. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,129.96. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,076,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,565,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BrightView by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 1,070,339 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 1,035,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,424,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 833,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -684.10 and a beta of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

