Top Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 16th

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses, assets, or revenues are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example, miners, firms that hold large BTC treasuries, exchanges, or service providers in the Bitcoin ecosystem. They let stock‑market investors gain exposure to Bitcoin-related price and adoption trends but also carry company‑specific, regulatory, and operational risks, so their returns can differ materially from Bitcoin’s spot price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

