20,300 Shares in Indivior PLC $INDV Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Indivior by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In other Indivior news, Director David E. Wheadon acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $62,675.69. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,439.05. This represents a 14.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $598,904.97. This trade represents a 4.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 4,871 shares of company stock worth $172,385 over the last 90 days.

Indivior Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDV stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.80. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Indivior currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

