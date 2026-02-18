Synopsys (SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $2.3943 billion for the quarter. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $421.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,148,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,351,000 after acquiring an additional 364,541 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,885,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

